Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,993 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $190.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.71. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.