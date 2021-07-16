Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,225,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $46.12.

