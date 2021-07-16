Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

