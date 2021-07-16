Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

