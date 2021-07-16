Carney Hawks Acquires 13,320 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Carney Hawks bought 13,320 shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $234,565.20.

Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.