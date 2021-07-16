Carney Hawks Acquires 13,320 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Carney Hawks bought 13,320 shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $234,565.20.
Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.12.
About Ferrellgas Partners
