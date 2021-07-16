Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein Sells 11,662 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CCL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,270,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,991,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after purchasing an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

