CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Barry Phelps Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Barry Phelps sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

