Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.01% of Carriage Services worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,700. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.