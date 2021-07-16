Carry Price Reaches $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Carry has a market capitalization of $55.62 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032885 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars.

