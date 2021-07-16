Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

