Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MTTRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 2,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 23.19%.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

