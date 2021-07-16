Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CDR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,823. The firm has a market cap of $228.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDR. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

