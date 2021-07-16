Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.65. 50,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,523,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.