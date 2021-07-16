CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 66.2% in June

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CIG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.