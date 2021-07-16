Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.28.

TSE CVE opened at C$10.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2267287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

