Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 144.83 ($1.89).

CEY stock opened at GBX 103.95 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.33. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

