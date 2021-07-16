Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 144.83 ($1.89).

Get Centamin alerts:

LON:CEY opened at GBX 103.95 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.