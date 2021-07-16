Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $21.65. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 848 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder (Bermuda) Ltd Gap purchased 1,500,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

