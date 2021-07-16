Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after buying an additional 868,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

