CertiK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.29 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $51.29 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00108152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00146935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.54 or 0.99860680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,097,134 coins and its circulating supply is 45,377,293 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.