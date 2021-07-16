CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.07

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$115.07 and last traded at C$115.04, with a volume of 49927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.30.

GIB.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$110.38. The firm has a market cap of C$28.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

