Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.08. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

