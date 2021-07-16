Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Femasys has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Get Femasys alerts:

In other Femasys news, Director John Dyett bought 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $691,755.00.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.