Charles Stanley Group’s (CAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. Charles Stanley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 350.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of £191.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

