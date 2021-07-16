ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32,440.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $32,440.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,011.07 or 1.00074563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.