Check Point Software Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,077% compared to the average daily volume of 158 put options.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

