Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 292.50 ($3.82). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 289.50 ($3.78), with a volume of 162,736 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £819.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.