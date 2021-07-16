Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CGIFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

