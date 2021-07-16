Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$683.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.28.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

