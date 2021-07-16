Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $46.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,418. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

