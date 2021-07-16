China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $79.92 on Friday. China Gas has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.00.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

