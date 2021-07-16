China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 192.8% from the June 15th total of 806,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRWOF remained flat at $$0.53 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

