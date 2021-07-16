Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Short Interest Update

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CCBC stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

