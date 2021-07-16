CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$24.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE CIX traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,969. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.17.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.