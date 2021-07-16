CIBC Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$6.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

AAV opened at C$4.56 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.80 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

