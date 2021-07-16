CIBC Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

