CIBC Downgrades Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) to Neutral

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

