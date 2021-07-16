Citigroup Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $72.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

