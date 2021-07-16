Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

