Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $111,595.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

