Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,716 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,716 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.78 million, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

