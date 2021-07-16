Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,282 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $249,420.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.79.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

