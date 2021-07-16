Citigroup Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $74.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

