Citigroup Lowers QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target to $58.00

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.97.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,212,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $48,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

