Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.09 Million

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $835.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.95 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $46,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.43.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

