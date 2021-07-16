Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $35.17 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 534,383 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $125,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 298,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $283.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

