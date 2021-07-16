Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 836.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Clearwater Paper worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

