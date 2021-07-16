Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Trading Down 5.2%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.40. 11,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 847,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of $534.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

