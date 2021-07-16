Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Insider Sells $8,443,740.03 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 394,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $8,443,740.03.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. 5,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 16,592.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 227.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.