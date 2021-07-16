Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of NET opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -244.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock valued at $90,106,110. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

